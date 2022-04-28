Expand / Collapse search
Giants decline fifth-year option for Daniel Jones, report claims

Published 
New York Giants
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - The Giants have decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones, several reports claim.

It comes hours before the start of the NFL draft.  The New York Giants have 3 of the top 10 picks in the draft.

Jones has had three inconsistent seasons as the quarterback for the team.

The Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game.