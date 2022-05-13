NY electric bills to rise 12% this summer

More hikes could be on the way for electricity costs in New York, as officials say customers can expect to pay as much as 12% more on utility bills this summer.

According to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates and oversees utilities like the electricity and gas industries, "The statewide average residential full-service commodity rate is expected to be about 12% higher than last summer."

Con Edison confirmed to FOX 5 NY that that lines up with their own predictions as well, but some experts say a 12% increase might be being too conservative.

"I actually believe that prices are likely to go up more than what the state predicts," said Nicholas Economides, a professor of economics at New York University.

Economides told FOX 5 NY that he thinks prices could jump 20% because ⅔ of the state gets its electricity from natural gas, and natural gas is now 2 ½ times higher compared to a year ago.

Hofstra economics professor Martin Melkonian says it all boils down to what is known as supply-side inflation.

Advertisement

"It's not that we're demanding too much," Melkonian said. "It's that we're unable to supply sufficiently the cost of materials. Everything is going up, most importantly, for electricity."