NY DMV offices to close Friday for system upgrade
NEW YORK - If you’ve been putting off that trip to the New York DMV, you’ll have to wait a few more days.
All Department of Motor Vehicles offices will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, and phone and online services will be unavailable while the agency upgrades its systems, officials said.
Offices are scheduled to reopen and online services are expected to resume Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Some locations may remain closed longer than others, officials said, advising customers to check their local office’s status before making a visit.
The Source: This report is based on information from the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.