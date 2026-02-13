NY DMV offices to close Friday for system upgrade

The Brief All NY DMV offices will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, for a systemwide upgrade. Phone and online services will be completely unavailable during the shutdown. Offices and online services are set to resume Wednesday, Feb. 18, though some locations may reopen later.



If you’ve been putting off that trip to the New York DMV, you’ll have to wait a few more days.

All Department of Motor Vehicles offices will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, and phone and online services will be unavailable while the agency upgrades its systems, officials said.

Offices are scheduled to reopen and online services are expected to resume Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Some locations may remain closed longer than others, officials said, advising customers to check their local office’s status before making a visit.