NY Democrats propose bill to criminalize blocking roads as 'domestic terrorism'

article

A new bill introduced in the New York State Assembly in response to the uptick in pro-Palestinian protests would make blocking public roads, bridges, transportation facilities or tunnels an act of domestic terrorism.

Under the legislation proposed by several Democratic lawmakers, individuals found guilty of blocking public roadways or transportation infrastructure would be charged with a Class D felony.

The bill defines "public road" to include streets, highways, sidewalks, and virtually every class of public way, while "transportation facility" encompasses airports, train stations, and bus terminals.

Assembly Member Pheffer Amato, who sponsored the bill, told City and State NY that it would have applied to several recent pro-Palestine protests.

Related article

The bill's introduction comes amid growing concerns over incidents where protests and demonstrations have led to significant disruptions of traffic and public transport.

Last month, pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges, along with the Holland Tunnel.

If passed, the bill would take effect immediately.