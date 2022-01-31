NY college student found frozen to death

article

A 20-year-old student at SUNY Oneonta was found frozen to death outside a bus garage when temperatures dropped below zero, officials said.

The Oneonta Police Department is investigating the death of Tyler Lopresti-Castro. His body was found last Thursday laying on the pavement near the Silas Lane Bus Garage.

Lopresti-Castro was identified by his SUNY Oneonta ID and was apparently suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures. The temperature had dropped to -9 degrees overnight.

EMS began treatment at the scene and took him to AO Fox Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed video footage from cameras at the bus garage. If found that Lopresti-Castro emerged from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 am. A search of the surrounding area indicates Tyler may have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property.

Police were looking for help from the public who may have additional information regarding Tyler’s whereabouts that night but they say his death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

In a statement, the police department said: "We ask that we regard the deceased and his family with the reverence that we ourselves would expect during this incredibly difficult time and refrain from sensationalizing or speculating in regard to the nature of this tragedy."

A friend has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his family.