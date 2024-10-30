Best (and worst) states for jobs in 2024: Here's where NY, NJ, CT ranked

Finding a job can be a lot of work, but in some states, the process of finding employment may be easier, according to a new report.

The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared all 50 U.S. states across several metrics related to job-market strength and economic health, ranking what it refers to as the "Best & Worst States for Jobs" in 2024.

Employment growth, the median annual income and the average commute time were all factors included in the analysis.

"Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits."

Here's where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked on the list:

Overall rank: 41

Total score: 48.82

Job market rank: 43

Economic environment rank: 28

Overall rank: 24

Total score: 54.46

Job market rank: 42

Economic environment rank: 2

Overall rank: 12

Total score: 58.15

Job market rank: 21

Economic environment rank: 10

"The top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents," Lupo added.

New Hampshire was ranked No. 1, attributed in large part to its low unemployment rate at just 2%. WalletHub said it also has the third-most job opportunities per capita.

1. New Hampshire

2. Vermont

3. Minnesota

4. Massachusetts

5. North Dakota

6. Virginia

7. Maine

8. Rhode Island

9. South Dakota

10. Maryland

41. New York

42. Idaho

43. Wyoming

44. Oklahoma

45. Montana

46. Alaska

47. Kentucky

48. Indiana

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

