Best (and worst) states for jobs in 2024: Here's where NY, NJ, CT ranked

Published  October 30, 2024 8:52am EDT
NEW YORK - Finding a job can be a lot of work, but in some states, the process of finding employment may be easier, according to a new report. 

The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared all 50 U.S. states across several metrics related to job-market strength and economic health, ranking what it refers to as the "Best & Worst States for Jobs" in 2024. 

Employment growth, the median annual income and the average commute time were all factors included in the analysis.

"Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits."

Here's where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked on the list:

New York

Overall rank: 41

Total score: 48.82

Job market rank: 43

Economic environment rank: 28 

New Jersey

Overall rank: 24

Total score: 54.46

Job market rank: 42

Economic environment rank: 2

Connecticut

Overall rank: 12

Total score: 58.15

Job market rank: 21

Economic environment rank: 10

A Now Hiring sign. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"The top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents," Lupo added.

Top 10 best states to find a job 

New Hampshire was ranked No. 1, attributed in large part to its low unemployment rate at just 2%. WalletHub said it also has the third-most job opportunities per capita. 

1. New Hampshire 

2. Vermont 

3. Minnesota 

4. Massachusetts 

5. North Dakota 

6. Virginia 

7. Maine 

8. Rhode Island 

9. South Dakota 

10. Maryland 

The states ranked last for finding a job

41. New York 

42. Idaho 

43. Wyoming 

44. Oklahoma 

45. Montana 

46. Alaska 

47. Kentucky 

48. Indiana 

49. Louisiana 

50. West Virginia 

To see the full list, click HERE.