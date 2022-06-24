NY bail reform secures release of serial shoplifter with 122 arrests

article

An accused serial shoplifter with 122 prior arrests was released again under New York state’s bail reform law despite even liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wanting him to remain in custody, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that Lorenzo McLucas, 34, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday following his most recent arrest for allegedly stealing from the cosmetics counter at a Duane Reade on Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The criminal complaint says officers found a pipe and possible cocaine residue in his possession, but he was charged with just two misdemeanors – petit larceny for shoplifting and criminal possession of a control substance – over the incident.

It was McLucas’ 50th arrest so far this year alone, yet somehow there were no other active cases against him.

Bragg’s office told the Post they would have requested pre-trial detention, but prosecutors can only request bail on certain misdemeanors if there are other pending cases against the suspect.

Under the state’s controversial bail reform law, that means prosecutors’ and the judge’s hands were tied.

McLucas has prior convictions on two felonies and 29 misdemeanors and has missed at least 20 court appearances, according to records obtained by the Post.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bragg’s office for additional comment Thursday.

McLucas’ release comes as Bragg recently announced a plan in partnership with business groups to prosecute repeat offenders more heavily in shoplifting and smash-and-grab robbery cases.