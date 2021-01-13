NY baby survives coronavirus, liver transplant

article

A baby from upstate New York who has suffered coronavirus and liver disease in his first year of life has undergone a successful liver transplant.

Kasen Donerlson from Syracuse developed a rare liver disease shortly after his birth last January. Biliary atresia causes blockages in the liver.

While waiting for a transplant in November, the baby developed a fever and tested positive for COVID-19, according to WMBF.

"He always seems to wow his doctors. He is a blessing, and he is a miracle," his mother Mitayah Donerlson told the station.

A donor liver was found and Kasen underwent a transplant surgery on January 3, 2021 in Pittsburgh. His mom posted photos of him from the day of the transplant on a GoFundMe page she had set up to raise money for his treatment.

The baby may need to stay hospitalized for up to six more months, according to WBRC.