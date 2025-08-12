NY attorney general warns of fake Bad Bunny tickets in consumer alert

The Brief New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers to be cautious when buying Bad Bunny concert tickets. This alert came following several complaints from residents claiming they were told their tickets were invalid after traveling to Puerto Rico for a recent concert. The Office of the Attorney General issued a list of tips to avoid concert ticket scams, as well.



New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers to be cautious when buying Bad Bunny concert tickets following several complaints from residents claiming they were told their tickets were invalid after traveling to Puerto Rico for a recent concert.

There are several concerts between now and Sept. 14, prompting AG James to issue this consumer alert.

Bad Bunny's NYC fame

What we know:

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has a significant fanbase in and around New York City. On his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, there's even a song dedicated to NYC's vibrant Puerto Rican community entitled "NUEVAYol."

"Bad Bunny is a musical icon in New York, and scammers are taking advantage of his popularity to sell fake concert tickets," Attorney General James said in a statement. "People have paid thousands of dollars to travel to Puerto Rico and see Bad Bunny perform, only to be turned away at the door because the tickets they were sold were fake."

"Too often, scammers take advantage of big events to dupe people out of their hard-earned money, and I am urging New Yorkers to take caution when purchasing their Bad Bunny concert tickets," she added.

What you can do:

In the consumer alert, the Office of the Attorney General issued a list of tips to avoid concert ticket scams. It specifically says that if residents are purchasing secondhand tickets, they should check to see if the venue, performer or event has an official, verified ticket purchasing or reselling source. Those buying secondhand should also only purchase through a reputable ticket resale platform that guarantees it will provide a refund if something goes wrong.

Ticket buyers should also avoid paying for tickets via cash, wire transfer or pre-paid money transfer. This way, the AG's office says, you're more likely to get your money back if the ticket/s turns out to be fake. Buyers should also be wary of tickets that are printed at home, because even if they look authentic, they may not be.

The AG's office also encourages ticket buyers to check the reputation of an online ticket broker through the Better Business Bureau and consumer complaint sites before making any purchases.

AG James also urges New Yorkers to contact her office if they were sold fake or invalid tickets by filing a complaint online.