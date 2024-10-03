NY Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs arrested by NYPD

New York Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday after a car stop in Manhattan.

The NYPD's Strategic Response group pulled over his vehicle in East Harlem.

Gibbs said that he had interfered with an investigation and accepts the consequences.

"We gotta make sure that we get everybody to understand that we must respect car stops," Gibs said. "It's dangerous, officers don't know who they are dealing with… and I kind of added to that fear. So I apologize… I was wrong."

Gibbs also said his arrest was justified, although the exact charges he is facing are unknown.