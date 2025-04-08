AI-generated lawyer sparks courtroom controversy in New York

The Brief A courtroom was briefly thrown into confusion after a plaintiff tried to argue his case using an AI-generated avatar. The presiding judge quickly shut the attempt down, but the incident has sparked discussion over the future role of AI in the legal system. "I don't think there's any time in the near future a judge is going to let an AI avatar argue a case," Dr. Adam Wandt said.



A New York courtroom was briefly thrown into confusion after a plaintiff tried to argue his case using an artificial intelligence-generated avatar. The presiding judge quickly shut the attempt down, but the incident has sparked discussion over the future role of AI in the legal system.

What we know:

Plaintiff Jerome Dewald was in court two weeks ago for an employment dispute when he tried to play a video to present his case. The video featured an AI-generated avatar he created to act as his legal representative.

Dewald says he used the AI avatar because he feared he would stumble or mumble during oral arguments if he represented himself.

The avatar was not disclosed in advance to the court, and the judges reacted swiftly.

One judge stated on the record: "I don't appreciate being misled . . . you are not going to use this courtroom as a launch for your business, sir."

What they're saying:

According to legal experts, this moment was inevitable.

"I don't think there's any time in the near future a judge is going to let an AI avatar argue a case," said Dr. Adam Wandt, a professor of public policy at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

But Wandt also pointed out that it may not stop at avatars.

"Both prosecutors and defense attorneys are going to want to use AI-admitted evidence, evidence that was determined or derived from artificial intelligence," he said.

What's next:

While Dewald’s attempt failed, experts agree this won’t be the last time courts are confronted with AI. Legal systems will likely need to grapple with the use of AI-generated evidence, virtual representations, and potentially AI-driven analysis in court proceedings.