NY AG's office to investigate fatal police-involved shooting in Queens

The New York Attorney General's Office is launching an investigation into the police-involved fatal shooting of Quayshawn Samuel in Queens last month.

On December 29, NYPD officers were approaching an apartment on Beach Channel Drive when Samuel and two other men ran away.

Two officers chased Samuel, and when one of the offices caught up with him, they got into a violent struggle.

Authorities say that is when the officer shot and killed Samuel.

Police said that Samuel was carrying a loaded gun.