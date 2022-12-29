Man hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Queens

article

A man was hospitalized after being shot by an NYPD officer in Queens on Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby of a building at around 8:15 p.m. on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, to investigate what numerous males were doing inside the lobby.

When the officers approached, police say two of the men took off.

Officers caught one of the men and arrested him for narcotics.

The second male was eventually stopped, but began a violent struggle with an officer that continued for at least 20 seconds.

The NYPD said the officer then shot the second man, causing a serious injury.

The officer rendered aid to the second man at the scena nd he was taken to an area hospital.

Police said they do not believe the second man fired a gun, but that he did have a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm on him at the time of his arrest.

No NYPD officers were injured.