Sleeping NYC nursing home patient hit by stray bullet

A 76-year-old man was injured by a stray bullet that struck him as he slept in a New York City nursing home, police said.

The victim woke up bleeding Saturday morning at Madison York Assisted Living in the Corona section of Queens.

The man, whose name was not released, was hit in the right side of his neck and was taken to Northwell Hospital. He was treated and released back to the nursing home but the cause of his injury was initially not known.

The mystery was solved Monday night when a staff member at the facility pulled up the blinds in the victim's room and found a bullet hole in the window, the NYPD said.

The shooting is the latest in a surge of violence across the city. The number of shootings in November was up more than 100% from the previous year.

The Associated Press and the New York Post contributed to this report.