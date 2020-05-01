Nurse in viral photo: 'Don't call me a hero'

article

Sasha Winslow, a postpartum nurse at Mount Sinai in New York City, went viral when she was photographed holding a sign outside her hospital that read "We Will Not Be Your Bodybags".

Winslow says while she has loved being a nurse for the past nine years, she did not sign up to do her job without proper protection. She is the mother of a five-year-old and the wife of an immunocompromised husband.

"I didn't sign up to kill myself and harm my loved ones in the process," Winslow says.

She says on a recent shift, all three of the new mothers she was caring for had COVID-19.

"Going in there with a positive COVID patient is draining," Winslow says.

She says she became a nurse because she loved the human connection she got with complete strangers.

"I don't like being called a hero. I'm simply a person doing my job the best that I can," Winslow says.