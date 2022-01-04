Not so fast food: Two men attack NYC Burger King worker over slow service

Two men are accused of attacking a Brooklyn Burger King worker, allegedly because it was taking too long for their food.

The incident was caught on camera and the NYPD is hoping someone can help identify the attackers.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Burger King on 1661 Linden Boulevard in Brownsville.

The two men got into an argument with a 22-year-old employee. One of the men jumped over the counter and grabbed the worker before both men punched him in the face and head multiple times. Cops say one of the attackers pulled a knife during the incident.

Other workers got involved to rescue the victim.

The men took off on Powell Street without any food.

EMS treated the victim at the scene.

