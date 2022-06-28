Norwegian Cruise Line ship hits iceberg

article

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship was damaged after hitting an iceberg in Alaska, forcing the remainder of the cruise to be canceled.

The Norwegian Sun was headed to the Hubbard Glacier when it struck a growler. A growler is a piece of ice that has broken off from a larger glacier or shelf ice, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They are roughly the size of a truck and are generally less than 3 feet in height above the sea surface and can occupy an area of more than 200 square feet.

One passenger told the Juneau Empire that the ship came to a complete stop from the impact.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told KTOO that the ship was "engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility" that caused the strike.

The Norwegian Sun sailed to Juneau to assess the damage it sustained. U.S. Coast Guard divers looked for underwater damage on the ship before it was cleared to return to Seattle for repairs. The passengers were allowed to stay on the ship for the return trip.

The Coast Guard told the paper that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Icebergs are monitored worldwide by the U.S. National Ice Center (NIC). NIC produces analyses and forecasts of Arctic, Antarctic, Great Lakes, and Chesapeake Bay ice conditions.

