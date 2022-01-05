North Korea claims dictator invented burrito



Move over Mexico, North Korea is the real birthplace of the burrito, at least if you believe the state media.

A propaganda video released by North Korea showed people eating burritos, described as "wheat wraps" in Pyongyang.

And a newspaper reported that they were originally invented in 2011 by Kim Jong-il, the current leader's father who died that year of a heart attack.

It is unclear why the claim was made. North Korea has dealt with food shortages for decades and they have reportedly worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

