North Carolina woman arrested for allegedly attempting to castrate 5-year-old stepson

A North Carolina woman was arrested and faces several charges after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old stepson, according to authorities.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury.

The woman was taken to jail and given a $2 million secured bond, FOX 8 reported.

An investigation into the alleged abuse came after the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a referral on July 29 from the Wilson County Department of Social Services about possible child abuse.

The young child was then transported to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill for further treatment.

The injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area, according to officials. Some of the injuries were older and in the healing process at the time.

