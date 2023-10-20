Boy, 11, struck by SUV in North Bergen hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are looking for the driver who struck an 11-year-old boy while he was walking to school in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Tuesday around 8:16 a.m. at 76th St. and Hudson Avenue.

According to police, the boy was walking south on Hudson in the crosswalk when a grey Ford Explorer with tinted windows sped through the intersection, failing to stop at the stop sign.

The boy was struck by the left side of the vehicle, police said. He suffered minor injuries.

A woman pushing a baby in a stroller came to his aid.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 201-392-2100.