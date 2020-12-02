Nonprofits helping restaurants and families in need on Staten Island

With restaurants and families struggling, three nonprofits have come up with an idea to help both at the same time.

Eden 2 Programs, which helps people with autism and the Pride Center of Staten Island, which services the LGBTQ community, are asking people who normally donate to their organizations to instead call their local restaurant and order a dinner for a family of four for the holidays.

“The restaurant community has been so good to us for so many of our events, our galas, and they’re offering to donate all the time and we thought it was just such a great idea to give back to them,” said Carol Bullock of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

Once the food orders are placed and paid for, the meals will be delivered December 23 to families living at home as well as the homeless.

Project Hospitality, which services thousands of needy families, will deliver the food.

Anyone who wants to buy meals is welcome to.

