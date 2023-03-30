Increased security, but no sense of surprise: NYC reacts to Trump indictment

The NYPD is ramping up security in the aftermath of the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury.

Barricades went up and police presence increased around the Manhattan district attorney's office Thursday evening.

FOX 5 NY has confirmed that all NYPD officers scheduled to be on duty tomorrow are to be in uniform regardless of rank at 7 a.m., as the NYPD prepares for any possible outcome, from possible protests or threats.

"I think you're going to see what we refer to as ‘alphabet soup,'" said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD Sergeant and Adjunct Professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "You're going to see the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, you're going to see a whole host of federal agencies down here."

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a spokesperson from the NYPD said in part: "The NYPD continues to work with our federal, state and local partners to keep New Yorkers safe. While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City. The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counter-protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. We will never tolerate violence or property damage."

The news of Trump's indictment seemed to be of little or no shock value to New Yorkers, who have been awaiting the news for over a week now.

"I want to say I'm shocked, but not necessarily," said one New Yorker. "I think this was a long time coming."

Some New Yorkers who spoke to FOX 5 NY said they were surprised that he was being charged over an alleged hush-money payment, but not for the events of January 6.

"If anything, I’m a little bit nervous for the reaction from a lot of different groups politically," said another New Yorker. "I think the nation's very split at the moment. I’m curious to see what happened in the next few hours as the news spreads further."

Some say the changes will work in his favor, increasing his support as he aims to return to the White House in 2024, while others see the indictment as the beginning of the end for his political endeavors.

