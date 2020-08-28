'No bathing' advisory at 4 Long Island beaches

article

The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory against bathing Friday at four beaches due to heavy rainfall.

"This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall," said County Executive Laura Curran. "Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality."

The advisory is the four South Shore Beaches of Island Park Beach in Island Park; Hewlett Point Beach; in East Rockaway; Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa and Biltmore Beach in Massapequa.

A line of powerful thunderstorms roared across the Northeast U.S. on Thursday, dumping sheets of rain, although only a handful of power outages were reported.