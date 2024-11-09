NJ wildfire status update: Firefighters make progress, officials say

A thick haze and smoky smell spread into New York City as firefighters in New Jersey made "substantial progress" on at least five major wildfires burning across the state, threatening structures and disrupting local communities.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Forest Fire Service reports that the Pompton Lakes fire in Passaic County is now 50% contained. While no evacuations have been ordered, the blaze has expanded to over 162 acres and threatens 55 structures, prompting the closure of the right lane on northbound Interstate 287.

POMPTON LAKES, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Firefighters work on battling a series of brush fires on November 09, 2024 outside of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. Much of the Northeast is experiencing drought conditions, leading to a series of brush fires in Expand

Fire crews are battling these fires with ground teams, fire engines, and helicopters that each drop nearly 350 gallons of water.

More New Jersey wildfires

A wildfire spanning more than 1,800 acres erupted near the New York-New Jersey border, affecting areas in West Milford, Passaic County, and Orange County, New York. The Jennings Creek fire threatens two homes and eight buildings within the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

The Bethany Run wildfire along the Burlington-Camden County border in Evesham and Voorhees townships is now 90% contained.

In Bergen County’s Englewood Cliffs, a fire along the Palisades Interstate Parkway, across the Hudson River from New York, is 40% contained and does not currently threaten any structures.

Firefighters have achieved 75% containment of the Pheasant Run wildfire in the Glassboro wildlife protection area of Gloucester County.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, cautioning that gusty winds and low humidity could worsen conditions and spread fires quickly. With over a month of no measurable rain, New Jersey has set a new record for dry conditions, raising the wildfire risk statewide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.