Partial roof collapse at NJ ice rink, Westfield Fire Dept. reports

By
Published  February 25, 2026 4:34pm EST
The Brief

    • The roof of an ice rink in Westfield, New Jersey has partially collapsed, according to the Westfield Fire Department.
    • No one was trapped or injured by the partial collapse, according to the fire department.
    • Emergency crews are currently on scene; officials are asking that people avoid the area.

??? - The roof of an ice rink in Westfield, New Jersey has partially collapsed, according to the Westfield Fire Department.

Partial roof collapse

What we know:

The Westfield Fire Department was dispatched at 3:45 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 25, to handle a reported partial roof collapse at The Westfield Rink.

No one was trapped or injured by the partial collapse, according to the fire department.

Emergency crews are currently on scene; officials are asking that people avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the partial roof collapse is currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the Westfield Fire Department.

