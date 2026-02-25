Partial roof collapse at NJ ice rink, Westfield Fire Dept. reports
article
??? - The roof of an ice rink in Westfield, New Jersey has partially collapsed, according to the Westfield Fire Department.
Partial roof collapse
What we know:
The Westfield Fire Department was dispatched at 3:45 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 25, to handle a reported partial roof collapse at The Westfield Rink.
No one was trapped or injured by the partial collapse, according to the fire department.
Emergency crews are currently on scene; officials are asking that people avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the partial roof collapse is currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Westfield Fire Department.