Partial roof collapse at NJ ice rink, Westfield Fire Dept. reports

article

The Brief The roof of an ice rink in Westfield, New Jersey has partially collapsed, according to the Westfield Fire Department. No one was trapped or injured by the partial collapse, according to the fire department. Emergency crews are currently on scene; officials are asking that people avoid the area.



The roof of an ice rink in Westfield, New Jersey has partially collapsed, according to the Westfield Fire Department.

Partial roof collapse

What we know:

The Westfield Fire Department was dispatched at 3:45 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 25, to handle a reported partial roof collapse at The Westfield Rink.

No one was trapped or injured by the partial collapse, according to the fire department.

Emergency crews are currently on scene; officials are asking that people avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the partial roof collapse is currently unknown.