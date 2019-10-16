NJ Transit graduates badly needed train engineers

New Jersey Transit's pool of engineers just got bigger.

Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett on Wednesday morning presided over a ceremony marking the graduation of seven people from engineer training classes.

Immediately after, both officials fielded questions on the lack of engineers. Murphy traced that back to his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie.

NJ Transit has also seen repeated instances of employee absenteeism to the point that trains have been routinely canceled reportedly from personnel calling out sick. NJT canceled 13 trains on Columbus Day alone.

Murphy said 10 of those cancelations were due to lack of "manpower."

"It's not that engineers are deliberately wanting to hurt anybody," Corbett said. The problem is that the railroad doesn't have a "bench" of engineers who can pick up shifts.

NJ Transit has seven engineer training classes being done concurrently. Previously announced cash within the state budget is allowing the agency to increase hiring efforts.

The increase in engineers also means the return of several off-peak direct-to-New York trains. Service on the popular Raritan Valley Line resumes on November 4.