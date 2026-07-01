NJ Transit fare hike starts Wednesday: How much and why

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The Brief New Jersey Transit bus and light rail fares have officially increased by 3%, starting Wednesday. This marks the second year in a row that commuters have faced an automatic fare increase. The fare collections are projected to generate approximately $980 million.



Prices are going up again for New Jersey Transit riders.

By the numbers:

Starting Wednesday, NJ Transit bus and light rail fares have automatically increased by 3%.

This marks the second consecutive year that commuters have seen a bump in transit costs, following a larger 15% increase that took effect two years ago. This automatic 3% annual adjustment was built into the agency's long-term funding plan to ensure steady revenue.

Why are fares going up?

The backstory:

Passenger fares remain a critical financial lifeline for the transportation agency, keeping services running and helping to close budget gaps.

These fare collections are expected to generate approximately $980 million for NJ Transit’s proposed budget for the 2027 fiscal year. That $980 million makes up about 28% of the agency's total budget.

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What you can do:

Commuters are advised to check their routes, as the new pricing takes effect immediately across all bus and light rail services.