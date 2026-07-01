NJ Transit fare hike starts Wednesday: How much and why
NEW JERSEY - Prices are going up again for New Jersey Transit riders.
By the numbers:
Starting Wednesday, NJ Transit bus and light rail fares have automatically increased by 3%.
This marks the second consecutive year that commuters have seen a bump in transit costs, following a larger 15% increase that took effect two years ago. This automatic 3% annual adjustment was built into the agency's long-term funding plan to ensure steady revenue.
Why are fares going up?
The backstory:
Passenger fares remain a critical financial lifeline for the transportation agency, keeping services running and helping to close budget gaps.
These fare collections are expected to generate approximately $980 million for NJ Transit’s proposed budget for the 2027 fiscal year. That $980 million makes up about 28% of the agency's total budget.
What you can do:
Commuters are advised to check their routes, as the new pricing takes effect immediately across all bus and light rail services.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by NJ Transit.