Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County, Sussex County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Morris County, Warren County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County
4
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Southern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Putnam County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Orange County, Bronx County, Eastern Essex County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Sullivan County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Bronx County, Northern Queens County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Westchester County, Northern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Southern Nassau County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Western Passaic County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County

NJ Transit fare hike starts Wednesday: How much and why

By
FOX 5 NY
NJ Transit
Published July 1, 2026 9:56 AM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 9:56 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • New Jersey Transit bus and light rail fares have officially increased by 3%, starting Wednesday.
    • This marks the second year in a row that commuters have faced an automatic fare increase.
    • The fare collections are projected to generate approximately $980 million.

NEW JERSEY - Prices are going up again for New Jersey Transit riders. 

By the numbers:

Starting Wednesday, NJ Transit bus and light rail fares have automatically increased by 3%.

This marks the second consecutive year that commuters have seen a bump in transit costs, following a larger 15% increase that took effect two years ago. This automatic 3% annual adjustment was built into the agency's long-term funding plan to ensure steady revenue.

Why are fares going up?

The backstory:

Passenger fares remain a critical financial lifeline for the transportation agency, keeping services running and helping to close budget gaps.

These fare collections are expected to generate approximately $980 million for NJ Transit’s proposed budget for the 2027 fiscal year. That $980 million makes up about 28% of the agency's total budget.

Related

NJ Transit rolls out major rail schedule changes across multiple lines
article

NJ Transit rolls out major rail schedule changes across multiple lines

NJ Transit's new rail schedules took effect Sunday, bringing service changes to multiple commuter rail lines across New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

What you can do:

Commuters are advised to check their routes, as the new pricing takes effect immediately across all bus and light rail services.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by NJ Transit.

NJ TransitNew JerseyNew York City