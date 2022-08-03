NJ extending outdoor dining through late 2024

article

Good news for Garden State residents who enjoy eating al fresco, outdoor dining will remain a part of eating out in New Jersey for a while to come.

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill that extends permissions for outdoor dining through November 2024.

The permissions had been set to expire in November of this year.

"This morning, I signed legislation extending permissions for outdoor dining in New Jersey. The bill will support our restaurant industry, small businesses, and patrons who have come to love all that outdoor dining brings to the table," Murphy said in a tweet.

The state had initially introduced outdoor dining in 2020, following the COVID-driven shutdowns that had forced restaurants to offer takeout-only options.