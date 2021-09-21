NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

article

A New Jersey graphics arts teacher faces sexual assault charges for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at the high school where she is employed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says that Christine E. Knudsen, 44, of Fair Lawn, was arrested last week after an investigation by the NJ Department of Children and Family.

She is also accused of "providing and ingesting controlled dangerous substances" with the student.

Knudsen was remanded to the Bergen County jail in Hackensack. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.