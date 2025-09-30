Street in Tenafly renamed to honor Edan Alexander

The Brief Tenafly renamed a street Edan Alexander Way to honor the local resident who was held hostage by Hamas for more than a year. Alexander, a 2022 Tenafly High School graduate, was kidnapped while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces and released in May after 584 days in captivity. At the dedication, Alexander and his family said the street holds deep personal meaning, while officials praised his courage and sacrifice.



Tenafly, New Jersey, held a ceremony Monday to honor Edan Alexander, a local resident who survived more than 500 days in captivity after being kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

"Every time I see this road, I remember not just the struggle, but the love and unity that brought me back home," Alexander said.

Who is Edan Alexander?

The backstory:

Alexander was 19 when Hamas militants stormed the Israeli military base where he was serving and dragged him into Gaza. The American-Israeli, who grew up in Tenafly, had moved to Israel in 2022 after graduating from Tenafly High School to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces.

He became the last living American hostage in Gaza until his release in May, nearly 600 days later. Hamas framed his release as a goodwill gesture ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, saying it was aimed at reviving mediation efforts to end the 19-month war.

Alexander was one of 251 people taken during the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the conflict.

During his captivity, Hamas released a video over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024 showing Alexander in tears, pleading for help. Though painful to watch, his family said the footage was proof he was still alive.

NJ street named after Edan

Local perspective:

To honor his resilience and sacrifice, Tenafly renamed a street Edan Alexander Way, which runs from River Edge Road into the municipal parking lot.

"You have a young man who put the cause of fighting terror and fighting to bring the hostages home above himself, and for that, he deserves this street sign," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

The dedication drew community members, local officials, and Alexander’s family, who called the tribute both personal and symbolic.

"Tenafly has been home for almost 20 years. This is the road I took the kids to the library, to soccer games, to ballet at the recreation center. So it means everything to us," his mom said.

For the Alexanders, the street has long been central to their daily lives.

Now, it carries even greater meaning: a reminder of strength, hope, and a town united in support of one of its own.