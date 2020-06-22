NJ State Trooper injured in crash

Expand / Collapse search

A dump truck, a vehicle and an NJ State Police vehicle were involved in a crash on the southbound NJ Turnpike in Cranbury.

NEW JERSEY - An NJ State Police Trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury.

SkyFox was over the area at about 8:40 a.m. Monday. A dump truck was overturned and another vehicle appeared to be mangled from the collision.

The patrol vehicle sustained heavy damage and the truck overturned in the southbound express lanes near milepost 70.7.  The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It was not clear if the trooper was struck by the vehicle or was inside the cruiser when the injuries occurred.

The trooper's name has not been released.

The crash was under investigation and no additional information was available.

