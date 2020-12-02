NJ State Police recruit dies after being injured during training exercise

article

A New Jersey State Police recruit has died after officials say he fell unconscious during a boxing exercise last week at the state police academy in Sea Girt.

Lucas C. Homeijer, 27, was given emergency aid and taken to a local hospital where died Tuesday after several days of treatment.

The Boonton native was a member of the 161st New Jersey State Police Academy Class.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Officials have not revealed the cause of Homeijer's death.

