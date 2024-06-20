State Fair Meadowlands 2024: Your guide for rides, food and fun

The State Fair Meadowlands is set to kick off on Thursday at the MetLife Stadium parking lots in East Rutherford, NJ.

The fair, which will operate for 17 days until July 7, consists of:

150 rides

100 food vendors

50 game vendors

12 free shows

The fair typically opens either at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. – depending on the day – and closes at midnight or 1 a.m.

The box office closes at 10:30 p.m. on select dates and at 11:30 p.m. on other days.

For full schedules, click HERE.

The fun pass must be purchased online in advance, as there is no general admission ticket.

The fun pass is valid for only one day and gives access to admission, unlimited rides, free parking, free shows, entertainment and the petting zoo. Special attractions, live animal rides, games and food/beverages are not included.

The first fair at the Meadowlands opened in 1986 as a 6-day event, their website says. It also generates almost $1 million in New Jersey State Tax Revenue.

For tickets, click HERE.