Expand / Collapse search

State Fair Meadowlands 2024: Your guide for rides, food and fun

By
Published  June 20, 2024 8:35am EDT
East Rutherford
FOX 5 NY

State Fair Meadowlands 2024 set to kick off

The State Fair Meadowlands is set to kick off on Thursday at the MetLife Stadium parking lots in East Rutherford, NJ. FOX 5 NY's Christal Young has the story.

NEW JERSEY - The State Fair Meadowlands is set to kick off on Thursday at the MetLife Stadium parking lots in East Rutherford, NJ.

JUMP TO: HOURS l TICKETS

The fair, which will operate for 17 days until July 7, consists of:

  • 150 rides
  • 100 food vendors
  • 50 game vendors
  • 12 free shows

State Fair Meadowlands hours

The fair typically opens either at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. – depending on the day – and closes at midnight or 1 a.m.

State Fair Meadowlands draws thousands

Thousands of families gathered at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to visit the State Fair Meadowlands on Tuesday afternoon.

The box office closes at 10:30 p.m. on select dates and at 11:30 p.m. on other days.

For full schedules, click HERE.

State Fair Meadowlands prices

The fun pass must be purchased online in advance, as there is no general admission ticket. 

State Fair Meadowlands returns

The annual New Jersey tradition, the State Fair at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, is back! FOX 5 NY takes a look at all the fun that's in store this year.

The fun pass is valid for only one day and gives access to admission, unlimited rides, free parking, free shows, entertainment and the petting zoo. Special attractions, live animal rides, games and food/beverages are not included.

The first fair at the Meadowlands opened in 1986 as a 6-day event, their website says. It also generates almost $1 million in New Jersey State Tax Revenue.

For tickets, click HERE.