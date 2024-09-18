NJ special election: Who will replace David Payne Jr.?

New Jersey voters are set to decide who will fill the seat of the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who died in April after more than 11 years in office.

Wednesday’s election will determine who serves out the remaining 15 weeks of Payne’s term, which ends Jan. 3, 2025.

Democrat LaMonica McIver, president of the Newark City Council, Republican Carmen Bucco, a small business owner, and two minor-party candidates are running.

The general election process will determine who fills the seat after that.

McIver and Bucco are also on the ballot for the full term in the seat, along with third-party candidates.

Who is LaMonica McIver?

McIver became the Democrats’ protagonist when she won a special primary earlier this summer amid a crowded field of 11 candidates, receiving endorsements from Payne’s family, party leaders, and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

She has served on the city council of the state’s largest city since 2018 and has worked as a personnel director for Montclair Public Schools.

McIver says her top priorities include affordability, infrastructure, abortion rights, and "protecting our democracy."

Who is Carmen Bucco?

Republican Carmen Bucco is a small business owner and founder of Bucco's Rising Stars Foundation.

Bucco says a lot of what he believes in is influenced by his upbringing in the foster system. He lists support for law enforcement and ending corruption as top issues.

It’s been a volatile year for Democrats in New Jersey, where the party dominates state government and the congressional delegation.

McIver and Bucco are also running in a separate election to serve a full term starting in January. Democrats have a considerable electoral advantage in the district.

Robert Yoon from the Associated Press contributed to this report.