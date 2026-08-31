NJ residents oppose developer plan to remove centuries-old tree

The Brief Locals in Maplewood, New Jersey, are petitioning to stop a developer from cutting down a London plane tree to build new homes. The tree is estimated to be about 200 to 300 years old. In response to the development plans, residents initiated an online petition urging town officials to prevent the developer from removing the tree.



A community dispute has erupted in Maplewood, New Jersey, where residents are protesting a building developer's plans to cut down a centuries-old tree to construct new housing on the property.

The tree, identified as a London plane, stands on a lot where the developer plans to build one or two homes, according to FOX 5 N.Y.

Between 200 and 300 years old

What we know:

Estimated by various sources to be between 200 and 300 years old, the tree has received a temporary reprieve from being cut down while local activists push town officials to intervene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ File Photo.

Although the tree has not been officially recognized as a historic landmark by the town of Maplewood, residents and activists contend that its presence and community significance are being overlooked by the developer.

Opponents of the project argue generally that the potential development does not offer equitable or lower-socioeconomic housing and question the developer's impact on the local environment.

In response to the development plans, residents initiated an online petition urging town officials to prevent the developer from removing the tree. As of Monday, the petition had collected nearly 1,900 signatures.

Activists noted that the dispute could potentially move to court if the developer chooses to file a lawsuit.

What we don't know:

Inquiries sent to the developer via email and through their attorney received no immediate response.

What's next:

For now, the tree remains standing as the community awaits further developments.