NJ prosecutor: 3-year-old girl abused

A man and a woman from New Jersey are accused of brutalizing a 3-year-old girl in their care, authorities said.

After an investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, authorities charged Tevin Molentiel, 28, and Tamika Dorsey, 36, of East Orange, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy in connection with the abuse of the girl.

Officials called the girl's multiple injuries "severe." She was hospitalized for fractures to her knees, arm, and hand, according to the prosecutor.

"Even as Essex County combats the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement continues to actively and thoroughly investigate all allegations of child abuse and neglect occurring within our borders," Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad said in a statement.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

It is not clear if Molentiel and Dorsey have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.