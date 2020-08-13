Expand / Collapse search

NJ police officer saves choking baby

Summit
The officer from the Summit Police Department successfully cleared the child’s airway using back blows and chest thrusts to dislodge the object. Credit: Summit Police Department via Storyful

NEW JERSEY - A police officer rushed to save a choking baby turning blue on July 5, successfully clearing the child’s airway using “back blows and chest thrusts to dislodge the object,” said the Summit Police Department.

Bodycam footage shows the officer meeting the child’s mother holding the infant in a driveway. “I was just giving him vitamins,” the mother tells the police officer as she hands him the baby. The officer then begins carrying out life-saving efforts.

“The child was turning blue and unable to cry, scream, or breathe,” police said in their statement.

After the police officer carries out multiple back blows, the baby begins making noise and breathing again.

“The infant was transported to a local hospital for observation and has since made a full recovery,” the Summit Police Department said. “This was truly a remarkable outcome for a very scary situation,” they added.

