2 killed in fire at North Bergen, NJ senior living facility

Two people were killed after a fire broke out on Thursday morning inside a North Bergen, NJ high-rise building, which houses a senior living facility.

North Bergen fire today

What we know:

According to officials, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 10th floor unit.

Officials say the two victims, a man and woman aged 88 and 77, were found in the unit where the fire started. Two police officers were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire, which was contained within 30 minutes, displaced residents in 17 units. The Red Cross was on scene helping them get relocated.

The location is a North Bergen Housing Authority building, and has over 300 units. It was built in 1973 for senior and disabled living.

What they're saying:

A woman whose mother lives on the 11th floor spoke with FOX 5 NY.

"I was going to sleep, and my mom called me and said it was on fire, everything, and I came here and everything was on fire," she said. "Everybody was crying, there was panic."

What we don't know:

Officials are working to figure out the cause of the fire and said it's still under investigation, but they say it does not seem to be suspicious.

The identities of the victims were unknown at the time.