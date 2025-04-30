NJ movie theater evacuated after ceiling collapses; no injures reported

The ceiling of a movie theater in Cranford, New Jersey collapsed on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene at the Cranford Theater at 25 North Avenue West at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a ceiling collapse.

The building was evacuated, and first responders managed to determine that everyone inside the theater had gotten out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.