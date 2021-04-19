NJ man dies in skydiving accident

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident that claimed the life of a man from Paramus.

The incident happened Sunday.

Officials found the body of Ed Harney, 74, in a wooded area. His friends told police Harney was an experienced skydiver.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Harney’s parachute opened but eventually separated from him, authorities told WNEP-TV.

"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet," said Tom Yanac, Monroe County coroner.

Advertisement

Witnesses saw him disappear into the skyline, added WNEP-TV.

The cause of death was pending an autopsy.

The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation.

With the Associated Press