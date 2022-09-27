NJ lottery player wins $1M

article

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today.

A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing.

The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, September 24, drawing were: 03, 09, 21, 24 and 29. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 2X.

In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball that was drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #39018, 450 Livingston St., Norwood

Somerset County: Quick Chek #171, 300 Route 206, Raritan

The Powerball jackpot has rolled to an estimated $300,000,000 for the Wednesday, September 28th drawing. The cash option would be worth approximately $159.2 M.