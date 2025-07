The Brief A fire inside a Jersey City apartment building injured several firefighters, officials said. The three-alarm blaze also spread to two other buildings. There was no word on any other injuries.



An early-morning fire that broke out on Thursday inside a Jersey City apartment building left six firefighters with injuries, officials said.

Fire in Jersey City today

What we know:

The three-alarm blaze broke out around 2:20 a.m. and spread to two other buildings.

What we don't know:

There was no word on any other injuries. The cause of the fire is unclear at the time.