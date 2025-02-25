Hoboken PATH station reopens after 25 days of critical repairs: What commuters should know

The Brief The PATH station in Hoboken has reopened after 25 days. The closure was part of a $430 million restoration project. Around 20,000 people use the terminal on any given day.



The PATH station in Hoboken, New Jersey, has reopened after 25 days of critical repairs.

Is the Hoboken PATH station open?

What we know:

After nearly a month of repairs and infrastructure improvements, the Hoboken PATH station is reopening on schedule for commuters who have been scrambling to find other options.

Hoboken PATH update

The backstory:

The closure was part of a $430 million restoration project allowing crews to:

Fix tracks.

Modernize the terminal.

Make switch upgrades.

Refurbish train cars.

Replace equipment damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

Workers also replaced the station's concrete platform and installed four new staircases.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the railway is 117 years old, and the temporary shutdown allowed for workers to fix the aging system without having to implement weekend service reductions for a full year.

During the hiatus, PATH tickets were honored on New York Waterway ferries. To mitigate the impact, New Jersey Transit increased train and bus service to and from Manhattan and the Port Authority provided free shuttle buses to connect with other PATH stops.

By the numbers:

About 20,000 people use the Hoboken Terminal on any given day.