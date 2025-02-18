Expand / Collapse search

Hoboken boil water advisory issued, schools delayed after Jersey City water main break

Published  February 18, 2025 7:49am EST
Hoboken
Tap water flows from a faucet. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A boil water advisory was issued for Hoboken following a water main break in Jersey City.
    • The break happened at 18th Street and Jersey Avenue.
    • The Hoboken Public School District will have a 90-minute delay opening for students.

HOBOKEN, NJ - A boil water advisory was issued for Hoboken on Tuesday following a water main break in Jersey City.

Hoboken boil water advisory

What we know:

The break happened at 18th Street and Jersey Avenue.

The Hoboken Public School District will have a 90-minute delay opening for students. Schools will open at 9:45 a.m.

The boil water order is in effect until further notice. Veolia Water will notify residents when the order is lifted.

Why you should care:

"Low water pressure could potentially allow for the presence of harmful microbes in the system," Veolia Water said in a press release. "Microbes in drinking water can cause illness and could pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Jersey City water main break update

What they're saying:

"In the interest of public health, the boil water advisory was issued due to fluctuations in water pressure caused by efforts to stabilize service in Hoboken after a water main break at 18th Street & Jersey Avenue in neighboring Jersey City," Veolia Water said in a press release.

What you can do:

Hoboken residents are urged to bring tap water to a boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using – or use bottled water. The following measures are also recommended by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection:

  • Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.
  • Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
  • Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.
  • Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
  • Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
  • Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
  • Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).

The Source

    • This article includes reporting from the Hoboken Public School District and Veolia Water.
