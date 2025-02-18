Hoboken boil water advisory issued, schools delayed after Jersey City water main break
HOBOKEN, NJ - A boil water advisory was issued for Hoboken on Tuesday following a water main break in Jersey City.
What we know:
The break happened at 18th Street and Jersey Avenue.
The Hoboken Public School District will have a 90-minute delay opening for students. Schools will open at 9:45 a.m.
The boil water order is in effect until further notice. Veolia Water will notify residents when the order is lifted.
Why you should care:
"Low water pressure could potentially allow for the presence of harmful microbes in the system," Veolia Water said in a press release. "Microbes in drinking water can cause illness and could pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
Jersey City water main break update
What they're saying:
"In the interest of public health, the boil water advisory was issued due to fluctuations in water pressure caused by efforts to stabilize service in Hoboken after a water main break at 18th Street & Jersey Avenue in neighboring Jersey City," Veolia Water said in a press release.
What you can do:
Hoboken residents are urged to bring tap water to a boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using – or use bottled water. The following measures are also recommended by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection:
- Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.
- Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.
- Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
- Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
- Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).