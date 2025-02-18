Hoboken boil water advisory issued, schools delayed after Jersey City water main break

article

A boil water advisory was issued for Hoboken on Tuesday following a water main break in Jersey City.

Hoboken boil water advisory

What we know:

The break happened at 18th Street and Jersey Avenue.

The Hoboken Public School District will have a 90-minute delay opening for students. Schools will open at 9:45 a.m.

The boil water order is in effect until further notice. Veolia Water will notify residents when the order is lifted.

Why you should care:

"Low water pressure could potentially allow for the presence of harmful microbes in the system," Veolia Water said in a press release. "Microbes in drinking water can cause illness and could pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Jersey City water main break update

What they're saying:

"In the interest of public health, the boil water advisory was issued due to fluctuations in water pressure caused by efforts to stabilize service in Hoboken after a water main break at 18th Street & Jersey Avenue in neighboring Jersey City," Veolia Water said in a press release.

What you can do:

Hoboken residents are urged to bring tap water to a boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using – or use bottled water. The following measures are also recommended by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).