NJ health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark airport

New Jersey health officials are alerting residents to potential measles exposure linked to a traveler who passed through Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month while infectious.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Health says a non-New Jersey resident with a confirmed case of measles traveled through Newark Liberty International Airport while infectious.

Health officials say potential exposures may have occurred on December 19, 2025, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., in Terminals B and C. Officials note that information about the individual’s exact movements between those times is currently unavailable.

As of December 26, no additional measles cases connected to this exposure have been identified in New Jersey.

Symptoms to watch for

Measles symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appears several days after symptoms begin.

The rash often starts on the face near the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet. Health officials warn that measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling, and can pose risks during pregnancy.

People who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as January 2, 2026, according to health officials.

What health officials are advising

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed or who develops symptoms is urged to call a health care provider or local health department before visiting any medical facility. Officials say calling ahead allows providers to make special arrangements to protect other patients and staff from possible infection.

NJDOH says it is working with local health officials on contact tracing and efforts to notify people who may have been exposed.

Why you should care:

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Individuals most at risk include those who are not fully vaccinated or who have never had measles.

Vaccination guidance

Health officials say the MMR vaccine, given in two doses, is safe and the most effective protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

NJDOH encourages residents to stay up to date on routine vaccinations. Officials also recommend that people traveling internationally be fully vaccinated before traveling. Infants ages 6 to 11 months should receive one dose of the MMR vaccine before international travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday.

Big picture view

New Jersey has reported 11 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025, compared to seven cases in 2024.

Nationally, measles cases have surged to their highest levels since 1992. According to the CDC, 2,012 cases across 44 jurisdictions had been reported nationwide as of December 23, 2025.

What's next:

Health officials say they will post updates about any additional exposures or cases on the state’s measles information website at nj.gov/health/measles.