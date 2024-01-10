NJ flooding fears far from over as rivers are yet to crest

There are rivers in New Jersey that have yet to crest while roads remain flooded after this week's storm.

While some residents are dealing with lingering water, others are dealing with rising water, even if it has stopped raining.

From Fairfield to Wayne, Lodi, and Lincoln Park, it doesn't matter which county you're in, it's a good bet parts of it are underwater.

In Lodi, full sections of town are cut off from traffic, homeowners, and help.

For some residents, it was another evacuation after the storm three weeks ago, and fears about another storm on Friday.

Elected leaders spoke about the need for federal reimbursement for uninsured losses and the need to be proactive before the rain arrives.

"We need to be able to dredge these rivers," said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco. "We have to be able to do something in a comprehensive way to get some relief here for the people in Bergen County and the people in New Jersey. The only way that can be done is with large sums of federal dollars and the bureaucracy has to go."