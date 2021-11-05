NJ detective serving warrant shot, standoff ensues: Officials

A Monmouth County detective was treated and released after a gunshot wound sustained in an encounter in New Jersey that prompted a police standoff with the barricaded suspect, authorities said.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said a detective with the office sustained a gunshot injury to the lower body Friday night in Long Branch. The detective was treated at a local hospital and has since been discharged, prosecutors said. No shots were fired by police.

Domingos Saldida, public safety director of Long Branch, told the Asbury Park Press that the detective was serving a search warrant shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the ankle.

Authorities said some residents in homes near the barricaded suspect were evacuated during the ensuring standoff. NJ Transit suspended service between Long Branch and Aberdeen-Matawan in both directions but resumed Saturday morning.

