NJ cop saves EMT choking on food

A New Jersey police officer has been praised for his quick-thinking actions after he prevented an emergency medical technician from choking on a piece of food at the Brick Township Town Hall in New Jersey.

According to police, EMT Katelyn Lammer was stationed in the lobby of the Brick Township Town Hall on June 9 when she began to choke on her food.

CCTV footage from the police department shows Lammer going to the front desk of the station to ask for help.

In the video, Sgt Charlie Kelly runs out from behind the front desk and performs the Heimlich maneuver on Lammer.

“Our EMTs are the best,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Whenever we’ve needed them, they’ve been there for us. Yesterday, we got to be there for them.”