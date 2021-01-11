NJ congresswoman blames her coronavirus on colleagues not wearing masks during lockdown

article

A New Jersey Congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's Capitol lockdown and thinks she was infected while isolating during the Capitol riot last week.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman made the announcement of her positive COVID-19 test Monday and says she is quarantining at her home.

"I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," she said.

Congresswoman Watson Coleman wrote that she believes she got COVID-19 during the lockdown as there were many members of congress not wearing a mask as she was sheltering with other House members in a committee hearing room.

Watson Coleman represents New Jersey's 12th Congressional District in the central part of the state. Her district includes portions of Mercer, Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.