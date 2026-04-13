NJ cherry blossom guide: When and where to catch peak bloom

The Brief Branch Brook Park in Newark is home to more than 5,300 cherry blossom trees, the largest collection in the United States just 30 minutes from NYC. Peak bloom in 2026 is expected between April 9 and April 16, with different varieties extending the viewing season into early May. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival features events including a bike race, 10K run, Family Day and Bloomfest on April 19.



While Washington, D.C. is often seen as the nation’s cherry blossom capital, Essex County’s Branch Brook Park holds the title for the largest and most diverse collection of cherry blossom trees in the country.

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NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 8: A man pulls his children in a wagon under the cherry blossoms at Branch Brook Park on April 8, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

What we know:

The 360 acre park is home to more than 5,300 trees across 18 varieties, offering a longer and more varied bloom season than many other destinations. The trees stretch across Newark and Belleville, creating a sweeping display of pink and white each spring.

With peak bloom approaching, here is what to know about when and how to see the blossoms in New Jersey.

When to see cherry blossoms

Cherry blossom season in Branch Brook Park typically begins in late March, with peak bloom expected between April 9 and April 16 in 2026. Because of the park’s variety of trees, visitors can often catch blooms into early May.

The best viewing window is usually the second and third week of April, though exact timing depends on weather conditions.

Where to go in the park

A tree in Branch Brook Park, Newark, N.J. (FOX 5 NY File Photo)

The highest concentration of trees can be found near the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center. Other areas throughout the park also offer scenic views, including quieter sections for those looking to avoid crowds.

The park is open daily from sunrise to 10 p.m. and is free to enter.

Things to do during cherry blossom season

The Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival returns this year for its 50th anniversary, bringing a series of events to the park throughout April.

Key events include

One mile run and Family Day on April 18

Bloomfest on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bloomfest is the largest event of the season, featuring cultural performances, food vendors and activities for families.

NJ cherry blossoms

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 19: Cherry blossoms are seen at four stages of openness on a tree at Branch Brook Park on April 19, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Visitors can expect a mix of white and pink blossoms, including early blooming Yoshino trees and later blooming varieties that extend the season. The size of the park allows for a more relaxed experience compared to other popular cherry blossom destinations.

How to get from NYC to Branch Brook Park

Branch Brook Park is accessible by public transit. Visitors can take NJ Transit or PATH to Newark Penn Station, then transfer to the Newark Light Rail to reach the park.

Driving takes about 20 to 30 minutes from Lower Manhattan, though parking can fill quickly during peak bloom and festival weekends.

For those looking for a nearby spring outing, Branch Brook Park offers one of the most expansive cherry blossom displays in the country without leaving the region.

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NEW JERSEY, USA - APRIL 5: Liberty State Park is seen quite due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New Jersey, United States on April 5, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

For those looking for another cherry blossom spot in New Jersey, Liberty State Park in Jersey City offers a scenic alternative with iconic waterfront views.

Cherry blossoms here typically bloom slightly later than Branch Brook Park, with peak viewing in mid to late April depending on weather conditions.

Spanning more than 1,200 acres, the park features clusters of cherry trees that create a canopy of pink and white blooms, set against the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Key areas to visit include

Near Liberty House Restaurant and the Nature Center at Parking Lot 6

The Empty Sky Memorial area, which also offers free parking

Early mornings and the hours just before sunset are considered the best times to visit for fewer crowds and optimal lighting.

Liberty State Park provides a quieter, more open setting for those who want to pair cherry blossom viewing with sweeping city views and waterfront walks.